Friday will go down as one of the wettest days on record in Seattle

SEATTLE -- A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic, closed roads and caused some power outages.

In Washington, flood warnings were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie rivers and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Friday with 3.08 inches of rain, making it the 5th wettest day recorded at the airport since officials began collecting records there in 1945.

8pm adds another 0.05 of rainfall to Seatac bringing the total so far to 3.08 inches. That's good for #5 on the all-time list. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 21, 2019

Forecasters are predicting that some areas, mostly south of Seattle, could see up to 8 inches of rain by Saturday.

Gus Melonas, a spokesman for BNSF, said all train traffic south of Tacoma, Washington, had been suspended Friday morning because debris from a landslide covered one set of tracks. Melonas, who said crews hoped to restore non-passenger train service by Friday afternoon, said debris from the slide was 3 feet deep and 50 feet wide.

Passenger train service would be suspended for at least 48 hours.

County officials throughout Western Washington were reporting water over the roadways and related road closures. South of Seattle, Pierce County officials said at 3 p.m. Friday they had tallied 53 places with water over the roadway.

Police in Bellevue said a motorist swam to safety after driving into an area of high water. East of Seattle near Issaquah, a tree fell temporarily blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

In Oregon, rainfall totals were approaching 5 inches in the Willapa Hills by early Friday and the Oregon Coast Range recorded more than 3 inches, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Low spots along U.S. 101 were seeing standing water in Seaside and near Tillamook.

Some power outages were reported in Oregon as well with winds up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service warned of landslide risks and several slides were happening in both states.