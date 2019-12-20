Flood watch for lowlands, avalanche warning for mountain passes
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Four arrested in Pierce County juvenile sex trafficking sting

Posted 10:38 AM, December 20, 2019, by

DUPONT, Wash. – Four people are facing human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor charges after a sting operation in Pierce County.

According to Washington State Patrol, suspects came to a hotel in DuPont from as far away as Tumwater to meet with people they believed were juveniles.

Officers rescued an at-risk juvenile who had been a victim of sex trafficking.

Detectives posed as the juveniles during the operation.

“While DuPont is a safe community, we are not naive to the fact that being situated along the I-5 corridor brings with it transient crime, to include human trafficking and child predators,” Chief Douglas Newman of DuPont Police said. “The safety of our children and citizens is our number one priority, and we want to send a message to anyone who is thinking of victimizing the innocent: Don’t come to DuPont to hurt our kids or our community.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.