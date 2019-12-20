Divonte Fortune and Khiry Crittendon: Wanted felons charged with having woman’s car after stolen with her cats inside

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

We were there when Richelle Sherwood searched for her two cats that were inside her Ford Expedition when it was stolen in Tacoma in April. Thankfully both cats, Gilbert and Sasha, were found safe after they were dumped out of the vehicle.

And now, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force needs your help finding two of the wanted suspects.

Divonte Fortune and Khiry Crittendon were charged late last month with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. They’re accused of using Richelle’s SUV that was stolen while she and her daughter ate at a restaurant at the Tacoma Mall. Surveillance video shows a suspect scoping out her vehicle in the parking lot and then breaking out a window before leaving, but then he returned after the coast was clear to steal the SUV. He then drove-off behind the car he arrived in, driven by a second suspect.

But then, thanks to a tip from a Washington’s Most Wanted viewer — and a receipt for a motel found inside the Expedition when it was abandoned on Tacoma Ave. five days later — detectives located surveillance video of Khiry, Divonte and two women using the stolen vehicle. Detectives also have video of the suspects cleaning out the broken glass and removing the front license plate.

Both of the women have been identified and are not wanted.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Divonte Fortune may look familiar. He was WMW Capture #1097, after anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers led to his arrest in Fife back in June.

We featured him on the show for heroin and meth-dealing charges in Thurston County that he's now skipping court on and wanted there again.

His rap sheet includes convictions for assault, a ton of thefts and drugs.

He's 30 years old, 5'6" and weighs 183 pounds.

Khiry Crittenden was also featured on Washington's Most Wanted in April.

He's wanted in Grays Harbor County, as well, for a 2014 charge he never came to court for.

His convictions include several domestic violence crimes, identity theft, auto theft and drugs.

He's 29 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you know how to help the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force find either of them, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).