Woman struck, killed by vehicle while walking on SR-516 in Kent

Posted 6:01 AM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04AM, December 19, 2019
KENT, Wash. -- A woman was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene on SR-516 East in Kent early Thursday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said the fatal crash happened just after 3:40 a.m. A truck driver was on his way to work in his personal vehicle when he hit the woman, who was walking in the right lane of SR-516 East just east of Military Road.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not impaired, Johnson said.

He didn't have any additional information about the crash, but said the road would be closed for a few hours Thursday morning. Find an alternate route if you can.

