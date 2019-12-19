‘Wettest weather in years:’ Flood watch issued for 3-6″ rain in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Western Washington is getting walloped with rain -- and Thursday was only the beginning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of western Washington from 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening.

Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley said this is some of the wettest weather the Seattle area has seen in years.

About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected by Saturday, along with heavy snow and possibly freezing rain in the mountains.

Wettest weather in years!! drive with care, clear your drains and stay dry. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/xev3ZsvQ2h — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, heavy snow was falling in the Cascades on Thursday. Chains were required on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

An avalanche warning was issued for Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass and much of the Cascade Mountains.

Gusty winds around 30 mph can be expected through Friday, with even higher gusts along the Washington coast.

Urban flooding is very likely, especially bridge underpasses and clogged drains right during the Friday morning commute. Please drive with care and clear your storm drains if you can.

Friday will be wet and rain is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.

Rivers will be running high and fast, but major flooding is not expected. A river like the Skokomish will flood and we should keep our eyes on rivers like the Snoqualmie, and the Tolt should be monitored as we head into the weekend.

