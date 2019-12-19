‘The Masked Singer’ runner-up Chris Daughtry talks to Q13 News This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Masked Singer" has a winner. The fox took home the coveted award on the finale of the show's second season Wednesday night.

But the biggest moment came when the fox was unmasked to reveal that the person doing the singing was Wayne Brady.

Brady beat out former "American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry and "The Real" co-host Adrienne Bailon.

"I feel incredible. I’m so happy to be able to talk about this now. It’s been months of lies," Daughtry said in a live satellite interview with Q13 News This Morning. "It was pretty hard to keep the poker face as long as I did. Even my family didn’t know."

Brady, meanwhile, got emotional before his big reveal.

"I'm able to be blessed enough to make a lot of people happy, but I haven't always been happy myself," the "Let's Make A Deal" host said. "It's taken me all this time to find my joy again, wearing a mask and having no preconceived notions from anyone about what I can do."

"The Masked Singer" returns with more jaw-dropping performances in February.