Sounders release 2020 regular season schedule

SEATTLE - Major League Soccer has announced its 2020 regular season schedule that begins on Feb. 29.

Seattle Sounders FC has 14 matches slated for a national TV audience on ESPN and FOX's family of networks, beginning with ESPN broadcasting the Rave Green's season opener against Chicago Fire FC on March 1 at CenturyLink Field.

All other matches are being broadcast throughout Western Washington on the club’s longstanding television partner JOEtv, with the KCPQ affiliate returning for a seventh consecutive season following another campaign that saw the Rave Green lead MLS in broadcast ratings.

Sounders FC's four 2020 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver are highlights of the schedule, including a pair of nationally televised fixtures against the Timbers, as Seattle faces its arch-rival away on May 17 (FS1) and at home on August 22 (ESPN).

The Rave Green host Vancouver on April 18 and head north of the border on June 13, with JOEtv carrying both contests.

The 2020 MLS season introduces expansion sides Nashville SC to the Western Conference and Inter Miami CF to the Eastern Conference, bringing the league to a total of 26 clubs in its 25th campaign. Seattle is set to face Nashville twice, first away on April 3 (FS1) before hosting the Decision Day matchup on October 4. The Rave Green’s lone matchup with Miami is set for August 28 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on ESPN.

This season’s schedule features two games each against every Western Conference opponent, as well as one fixture against 10 of the 13 Eastern Conference sides. The three MLS teams Seattle will not face in regular-season play are FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC and the Philadelphia Union.

Eleven of the club's final 12 matches of 2020 are against Western Conference opponents, culminating with a home match on Decision Day against Nashville on Sunday, October 6.

The regular season culminates with Decision Day on October 4, where all MLS clubs compete in matches starting at 1:30 p.m. PT ahead of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Single-match tickets for Sounders FC’s 2020 MLS matches and its CONCACAF match on February 27 are scheduled to go on sale in mid-February, with further details announced at a later date.

New in 2020, Sounders FC is providing a limited-time offer for a Championship Celebration Four-Match Pack, which includes tickets to four of team's most anticipated matches of the upcoming season: The home opener vs. Fire FC, the season-closing Fan Appreciation Match vs. Nashville, and home matches against LAFC and the Portland Timbers. The Championship Celebration Pack is on sale now and is available for purchase through January 3.

Championship Celebration Pack tickets are not eligible for resale ,and seating will be assigned digitally in mid-February, but ticket locations may be selected in either the lower bowl ($200 package price) or upper bowl ($120 package price). Fans are limited to purchasing four lower bowl tickets and eight upper bowl tickets.

