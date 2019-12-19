Seahawks athletes surprise Seattle hospital patients for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are bringing smiles and cheer to patients at Virginia Mason Hospital and Seattle Medical Center this holiday season.

Players decked out in Seahawks themed Christmas sweaters and hats made their way from room to room.

Seahawks dancers dressed in sparkling tops and waved pom-poms as they paraded through the hallways visiting those who need it most.

Players like defensive end L. J. Collier and Xavier Turner spread smiles, gifts and signatures before taking pictures with patients.

"This time of year, you know, a lot of people need things to make them feel better when they're sick so us having the platform we have it was great that we got to go and give back today,” Collier said.

"Just blessed to be here you know to give back to the community,” Turner said. “Those guys bring it to us you know every week, so it was pretty cool to be able to bring them that same energy."

The visits are all part of the Seahawks annual Captain’s Blitz celebration.