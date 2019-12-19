Police: 85-year-old woman kills one roommate, shoots another in Federal Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- An 85-year-old woman attempted suicide after allegedly killing one of her roommates and shooting another in Federal Way early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of SW 306th Lane for a caller reporting that she had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two female victims, both in their 30s.

One woman was dead from what appears to be blunt force trauma, and the second victim had been shot.

The shooting victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and she is expected to survive.

The suspect is an 85-year-old woman and was a roommate of the victims. Police said she appears to have attempted suicide by strangulation, but survived. She's in police custody.

Police are calling it a domestic violence incident, but the motive is unclear.