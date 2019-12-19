Storm hammers Washington with rain and snow
Patrick Middleton: Lacey Police searching for Level 3 sex offender who cut off GPS tracker

December 19, 2019

Patrick Middleton (Photos released by Lacey Police Department)

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help to find Level 3 sex offender Patrick Middleton. They say he cut off his GPS tracker and is wanted for 2 counts Child Molestation 1st Degree.

Middleton was last known to be in King County but has ties up and down the I-5 corridor and frequents hotels. He may be with a woman.

He has previous convictions for Possession of Child Pornography and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor to Commit Aggravated Sexual Assault in 2006; and an additional conviction for Voyeurism in 2017.

Middleton is 35 years old, 5’7″ and 185 lbs. May be driving a Lincoln Town Car.

Call 911 if you spot him. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lacey Police at (360) 459-4333, or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

