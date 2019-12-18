Winter Storm Warning brings heavy mountain snow, dangerous driving conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- A Winter Storm Warning is bringing heavy snow to the Cascades over the next few days, creating treacherous driving conditions through the passes.

Six inches of snow is expected Wednesday night, but the heaviest snow is coming Thursday and Friday. Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says that snow will shift to freezing rain and rain, which will make for slippery and dangerous driving.

The National Weather Service says driving may become impossible at some points. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted.

In the last week before winter, the forecast calls for rain and mountain snow through the weekend.

