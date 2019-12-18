Toy drive brings happiness to children and volunteers alike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. - Instead of changing tires, about 70 Les Schwab Tire Center employees spent the morning collecting toys to make sure as many children as possible have gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

Thanks to your generous toy donations through the Q13FOX Season of Giving and Les Schwab Toy Drive, thousands of kids, who may not have had a Christmas otherwise, will soon be able to unwrap new toys this holiday.

The Forgotten Children's Fund is one of several western Washington charities that benefits from the annual toy drive.

"They have always done whatever we needed them to do. We cherish our partnership with them," said Debbie Anton.

Anton said year after year, the toy drive touches the volunteers as much as the children and their families.

"It's more than a check. It's about boots on the ground. It's about being a part of our community," said David McAllister from Les Schwab Tire Centers.

It's not too late to #HelpSanta. Les Schwab will accept unwrapped toy donations at all of their locations through Christmas.