Seahawks rookie L.J. Collier goes shopping with children for the holidays

SEATTLE – Now through the end of the year, we are celebrating the Q13 FOX Season of Giving.

We’re letting you know of people and groups going the extra mile for their communities.

Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier is one of several players helping to make a difference this year. He helped children nominated by the Salvation Army of Renton shop for things they not only wanted, but also needed this holiday season.

During the season of giving it was important for Collier to spread some holiday cheer by connecting with the children, he said. His goal was to talk to each child and hear every one of their stories while they shop for Christmas.