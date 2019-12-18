Up to 3 inches of rain expected to drop across South Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – From Wednesday night through Thursday morning, it’ll be rainy with mountain snow.

Thursday will be mostly dry until about 2 p.m., but the evening will be very wet and sloppy. In fact, during the 24-hour period from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday, we will have more than an inch of rain for the Metro and that is a lot.

The second round Thursday night will be significant. Drive with care. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/RwkL6y7QSw — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 19, 2019

I’d expect some urban flooding, especially bridge underpasses and clogged drains right during the Friday morning commute.

Friday night sees less rain and the weekend just has passing showers. Rivers will be running high and fast, but I’m not expecting major flooding. A river like the Skokomish will flood and we should keep our eyes on rivers like the Snoqualmie, and the Tolt should be monitored as we head into the weekend.

This is not a “Pineapple Express” which would cause major flooding, but this system keeps the snow levels from going too high and that means a lot of this moisture stays as snow especially above 4,500 feet.

The high ski resorts benefit from snowfall, but Snoqualmie ski areas will have lots of rain! So, once again, the wettest period will be from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday. Drive with care and stay dry if you can.

Follow the storm with Q13’s interactive radar.