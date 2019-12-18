Lynnwood Chuck E. Cheese investigated after customers possibly sickened with norovirus

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Lynnwood was temporarily shut down after inspectors found numerous health violations.

The Snohomish Health District received reports of customers sickened with symptoms resembling norovirus after they visited the popular children’s restaurant over the weekend.

Inspectors couldn’t positively say that the Chuck E. Cheese on 196th St SW was the cause of the outbreak, but they did find several violations that required the restaurant to be closed.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and the illness is highly contagious, according to the CDC.

The Chuck E. Cheese will reopen after the restaurant is cleaned and inspectors make sure all the violations have been corrected.

Doctors say illnesses can spread quickly at stores popular with children and other shared spaces.

“Schools, daycares and other places where large numbers of children play—like Chuck E. Cheese—can be prime spots for the germs to spread quickly,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, interim health officer for the Health District. “It’s a great reminder for parents and caregivers to teach and model good handwashing habits for kids.”

For more information about norovirus and health services in Snohomish County, see the health district website.