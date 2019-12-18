× Car share company to shut down in Seattle, other cities

Seattle is among the U.S. cities that will soon have one less option for car rentals due to the pending withdrawal of Share Now.

Share Now plans to close its North American operations after Feb. 29. The German company offers short-term rentals of Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, Mini Coopers, and Smart cars.

The company says it had 148,309 customers in Seattle. Existing customers will be able to use the service until late February but new customers will not be permitted to enroll past Dec. 18.

Share Now declined to disclose the number of employees affected.