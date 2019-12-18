Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
1 killed in crash involving two dump trucks on I-90

Posted 12:59 PM, December 18, 2019, by

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A deadly crash involving at least two dump trucks is blocking several lanes of Interstate 90.

Troopers were called around noon Wednesday to the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Issaquah.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a van ran into the back of a dump truck, then spun and crashed into another dump truck. Medics performed CPR, but the van’s driver died at the scene.

Troopers said it was too soon to know when all lanes would reopen. Traffic was backing up to Eastgate around 1:00 p.m.

