House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbings at Oregon shopping center, town

Posted 9:32 PM, December 18, 2019, by

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Authorities say a 20-year-old attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping center and a nearby town, killing one person.

Police in the city of Beaverton say two people were stabbed Wednesday inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

Authorities say the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into a suburb, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her. He eventually ran from officers before being caught.

A woman was killed inside the bank and another woman was critically injured there.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.