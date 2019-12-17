Washington sues Trump administration over courthouse immigration arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations. The lawsuit says it interferes with the state's authority to run its judicial system.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court. It says that when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots, it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions.

Ferguson said immigration authorities have arrested hundreds of immigrants in and around Washington courthouses since 2017. He said evidence gathered by the attorney general's office reveals that many of those arrested were not dangerous but victims of crime or appearing on nonviolent charges.

“If immigration officials can demonstrate that their courthouse arrests only target dangerous criminals, I will drop this lawsuit,” Ferguson said. “But they won’t do that because they can’t. The federal government has arrested many people who are simply trying to access justice for themselves or their families. That’s illegal, it makes us all less safe, and it needs to stop.”

A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there.

The administration has appealed the Massachusetts order.