Showers, mountain snow on the forecast across Western Washington for the rest of the week

SEATTLE – An incoming storm will drop a significant amount of rain across the Puget Sound and needed snow throughout the Cascades.

In the last week before winter, the forecast calls for rain and mountain snow through the weekend. I like to say it’ll rain every day but not all day this time of year.

Wednesday will be rainy and breezy with the evening being the wettest. That’s when more snow will fall on the passes.

Thursday will be mostly dry until about 2 p.m., but Thursday evening will be a soaker for sure across the entire region.

Snow levels go up Thursday night into Friday morning, so less snow on the passes that night. Friday will be wet and breezy, and the snow levels start to fall by Saturday so you can expect more snow on the passes.

Expect significant Snowfall above these numbers each day. Snow will fall on All the passes so drive with care up there. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/osEfe4fSof — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 18, 2019

All this rain Thursday and Friday will allow our rivers to run high and fast. Saturday may see some river flooding, but it doesn’t look too bad since a lot of the moisture will be stuck in the mountains as snow.

Right now, it doesn’t look like a White Christmas for the lowlands. Updates from the weather team will come as we get closer to each event.