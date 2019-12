KENT, Wash. — Authorities say a person died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Kent.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on 104th Avenue SE north of 236th Street.

Emergency crews provided aid to victim but they died from their injuries, Kent Police said in a release. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Northbound 104th Avenue is down to one lane as officials investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated