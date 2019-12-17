SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Evergreens Salad sued by customer for E. coli outbreak

Posted 8:25 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, December 17, 2019
SEATTLE – A lawsuit has been filed against a popular Seattle salad restaurant after a dozen people got sick in the E. coli outbreak last month.

The victim who filed the suit says she ate at the Evergreens restaurant in Pioneer Square in Seattle in early November, and she says she’s still recovering from severe symptoms.

She is suing for damages and medical costs after being treated at an urgent care clinic and visiting the emergency room.

Last week the FDA announced it is investigating three separate E. coli outbreaks linked to salad products at Evergreens.

