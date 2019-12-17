AP count: Majority of House supports Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is on track to be impeached by the House with the majority now in favor ahead of voting. That’s according to a running tally compiled by The Associated Press.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is all but certain to have the numbers to impeach as debate begins Wednesday. No Republicans have indicated they will support impeachment, setting up a party line vote.

Trump is angrily objecting to the impeachment charges, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to Pelosi, he insists he did nothing wrong.