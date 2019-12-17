SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

3 injured in high-rise construction site in Seattle

Posted 4:20 PM, December 17, 2019, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department says three construction workers suffered burns in a fire on the ninth floor of a downtown Seattle high-rise.

The Seattle Times reports the fire in the 1200 block of Second Avenue Tuesday was classified on dispatch logs as electrical, and Seattle Fire said that it occurred in a vault room of the building.

Fire officials say three workers had burns. Two were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.