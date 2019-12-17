3 injured in high-rise construction site in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department says three construction workers suffered burns in a fire on the ninth floor of a downtown Seattle high-rise.

The Seattle Times reports the fire in the 1200 block of Second Avenue Tuesday was classified on dispatch logs as electrical, and Seattle Fire said that it occurred in a vault room of the building.

Fire officials say three workers had burns. Two were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.