Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for substance abuse

Posted 1:37 PM, December 16, 2019

Wide receiver Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gordon was a midseason acquisition by the Seahawks after he was waived by the New England Patriots.

The former Pro Bowler received limited targets behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and the surprising rise of Jacob Hollister, but coach Pete Carroll has pushed for getting Gordon more involved.

During the Seahawks 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, Gordon made a spectacular 58-yard catch to help Seattle secure a playoff spot.

The Seahawks are still vying for seeding but will now enter the playoffs without one of its most talented receivers.

