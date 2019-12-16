Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for substance abuse

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gordon was a midseason acquisition by the Seahawks after he was waived by the New England Patriots.

The former Pro Bowler received limited targets behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and the surprising rise of Jacob Hollister, but coach Pete Carroll has pushed for getting Gordon more involved.

During the Seahawks 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, Gordon made a spectacular 58-yard catch to help Seattle secure a playoff spot.

The Seahawks are still vying for seeding but will now enter the playoffs without one of its most talented receivers.