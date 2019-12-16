Program will allow people without plane tickets to enter secure side of Sea-Tac Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A pilot program that allows Sea-Tac Airport visitors without plane tickets to enter the secure side of the airport is back.

The Port of Seattle will announce the return of the SEA Visitor Pass program at a 10 a.m. press conference Monday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The SEA Visitor Pass program allows non-ticketed passengers the chance to enter the secure side of the airport to spend extra time with friends and family, or shop and dine at airport stores and restaurants.

Sea-Tac was the first west coast airport to create a pilot program for visitors passes last year.

The announcement comes during the busy holiday travel season. The busiest travel days at Sea-Tac will happen between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, with Sea-Tac being named as one of the airports that could see the most delays during the holiday season.

It's the eighth year in a row the airport is expecting to see a record number of year-end passengers.