Police pursuit with stolen car ends in deadly crash in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood

SEATTLE – A brief police chase through Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Monday afternoon ended with the suspect car crashing and killing a passenger.

Officers approached a car parked behind a QFC near 143rd and 17th NE they believed was stolen and ordered the occupants to get out, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police say the driver sped off, narrowly missing the officers, which started the pursuit. According to investigators, the car ran through several intersections at high speed before crashing into a garbage truck parked along 35th.

The female driver tried to flee after the crash but was arrested and taken to the hospital. The male passenger in the car was killed.

Police later determined that the car was reported stolen. The area will be closed off for several hours as the investigation continues.

No one else was hurt during the chase and crash.