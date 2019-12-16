Dry Tuesday, mountain snow returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The “darkest days” are here: we'll have the shortest days and longest nights as we approach the Solstice this Saturday at 8:19 p.m.

As for the weather, we will start to pick up more rain especially later in the week. Tuesday will be the only dry day of the week, enjoy!

Wednesday has passing showers, but the heaviest rain will be Wednesday night. It’ll be breezy Wednesday night too.

Snow returns to the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday and beyond. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KAnwwnbQ0H — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 17, 2019

Mountain snow picks up Wednesday afternoon and it looks snowy up there through the weekend.

Thursday will be wet and breezy with a lot of mountain snow. The weekend looks pretty damp as well.

Right now it doesn’t look like a White Christmas, at least for the Metro. However, snow levels are trending lower on Christmas so maybe some foothill towns get to see some snow on the 25th.