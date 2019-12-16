SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

More flu cases reported than normal in Washington

Posted 8:46 AM, December 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:50AM, December 16, 2019

SEATTLE — More cases of the flu have been reported by this point in the year than is usual in Washington state and around the country.

In the first week of December, 3.2% of doctor visits nationwide were from people with an influenza-like illness, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The national baseline – which uses date from the previous three seasons – is 2.4%.

2019-20 Influenza Season Week 49 ending Dec 07, 2019. (CDC)

Washington is one of the places with particularly high flu activity, along with Nebraska, Puerto Rico and a swath of Southern states stretching from Texas to Virginia, according to the CDC.

In Washington, 4.4% of doctor visits were from people with a flu-like illness — far above the state’s 1.5% baseline. And 2.78% of King County doctor visits were from flu patients, compared to a baseline of 1.45%.

Doctors say it is not too late to get vaccinated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.