Lap dance at King Co. homelessness conference prompts resignation

Posted 5:03 PM, December 16, 2019, by
SEATTLE -- The director of a public agency for homelessness in King County has resigned after a dancer performed lap dances at a recent annual conference.

Kira Zylstra stepped down as head of All Home, a coordinating agency for homelessness response in Washington state’s largest county, which includes Seattle.

A county spokesperson told The Seattle Times in an email Monday when officials at the county’s Department of Community and Human Services found out about “a performance that was inappropriate for the conference,” they started an investigation.

