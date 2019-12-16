Driver on the Street: Wood carving officer in Issaquah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- This week’s edition of Driver on the Street takes us to Issaquah, where Robert Hendrickson is carving up a symbol that is close to the heart of every police officer and their family.

Hendrickson, who has worked for the Washington State Patrol and the Pacific and Issaquah police departments, honors other officers by making intricate wooden carvings of their badges.

"It's very personal for officers," he said. "Many of these are going to hang these in their offices or their homes. That represents something to that individual."

He has also made badges for the families of officers killed in the line of duty, like Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier and Kitsap County Deputy Ryan Thompson.

"It's a little something that I can offer, and recognize because a family, they're going through that suffering. It's not suffering that ever goes away."

