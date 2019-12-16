10 hurt when vehicle crashes into Ross store in Burien, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Authorities say 10 people were injured Monday when a vehicle crashed into a business in Burien.

It happened at the Ross Dress for Less store on 1st Avenue S.

The King County Sheriff's office said on Twitter that four people were critically injured and six others were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Burien Police said the driver of the vehicle is still at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated

HAPPENING NOW: 10 people injured after a car crashes into the Ross in Burien #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/bq882YfQfR — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) December 17, 2019