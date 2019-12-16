SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

10 hurt when vehicle crashes into Ross store in Burien, sheriff’s office says

Posted 9:58 PM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, December 16, 2019
BURIEN, Wash. -- Authorities say 10 people were injured Monday when a vehicle crashed into a business in Burien.

It happened at the Ross Dress for Less store on 1st Avenue S.

The King County Sheriff's office said on Twitter that four people were critically injured and six others were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Burien Police said the driver of the vehicle is still at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

