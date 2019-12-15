SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Seahawks clinch playoff berth, lead NFC West after 49ers loss

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) are heading to the playoffs after securing a win over the Carolina Panthers and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams mathematically eliminated the team from contention.

Better yet for Seattle, a loss by the 49ers (11-3) puts the Seahawks back on top of the NFC West. The team will now be vying for positioning with a first-round bye still possible.

The Seahawks will finish the regular season at home with games against the Cardinals next Sunday, and a finale against San Francisco that may very well shake up playoff seeding across the league.

