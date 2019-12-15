Iconic Pike Place Market newsstand shutting down after 40 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Shoppers at Pike Place Market were disappointed to learn that an iconic newspaper stand will soon close for good.

First and Pike News has been around for 40 years, but it's scheduled to shut down at the end of the month.

The landmark newsstand sells newspapers from around the world, but the owner told the Seattle Times that declining newspaper and magazine readership means it's been hard to stay afloat for a while.

One local man says he's sad to see it go since he grew up visiting the stand.

“I think it's a bummer,” Micah Cain said. “If it’s gone away, I think it’s going to be kind of sad to see where it’s at. I know everything is going digital."

According to the Seattle Times, the stand used to carry 180 different newspapers, but that number has dropped to 55.