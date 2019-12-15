Cold, cloudy Monday on the forecast before another round of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The work week kicks off with cold and cloudy weather before another round of showers comes in by Wednesday.

Rain chances will taper off Sunday afternoon and night. For Olympia, overnight lows heading into Monday morning will be near freezing.

A warm front will approach Monday and Tuesday and will mainly bring showers for the peninsula and north. Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be the beginning of a very wet pattern this week. Expect rain across Western Washington through the week and periods of heavy mountain snow. Highs will be in the upper 40s.