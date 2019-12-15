19-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend after breaking into Lake Forest Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A 19-year-old woman is behind bars Sunday accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend's home and stabbing him in the chest several times.

The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. in Lake Forest Park at his parent's home.

Police say the ex-boyfriend, also 19, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threating injuries.

The parents were home at the time and called 911.

Police believe the ex-girlfriend got into the home through a sliding door and then ambushed her ex-boyfriend in his bedroom.

Police say they interviewed her, and she is cooperating with detectives.