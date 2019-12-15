Seahawks stifle late Panthers comeback to win 30-24 | Catch Seahawks Gameday at 5 p.m.
19-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend after breaking into Lake Forest Park home

Posted 2:18 PM, December 15, 2019
SEATTLE – A 19-year-old woman is behind bars Sunday accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend's home and stabbing him in the chest several times.

The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. in Lake Forest Park at his parent's home.

Police say the ex-boyfriend, also 19, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threating injuries.

The parents were home at the time and called 911.

Police believe the ex-girlfriend got into the home through a sliding door and then ambushed her ex-boyfriend in his bedroom.

Police say they interviewed her, and she is cooperating with detectives.

