Lithuanian Airport Dangerous Christmas Tree

Posted 12:55 PM, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, December 14, 2019

LITHUANIA —

Vilnius Airport in Lithuania got into the holiday spirit by creating a Christmas Tree made out of confiscated items that likely landed some passengers on Santa’s naughty list. this year.

The festive tree is made out of knives, bullet cases, toy guns, corkscrews and other dangerous items that were confiscated from passengers luggage.

The dual purpose of the tree, besides being festive reminds passengers of the importance of aviation safety.

The Vilnius Aviation security officers message to passengers is “if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year’s Christmas tree – better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight. Safe travels!”

