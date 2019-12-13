Zakkary Pennington: Stolen backhoe has Puget Sound Auto Theft Task force hunting fugitive wanted in multiple counties

WANTED BY PUGET SOUND AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE —

Zakkary Pennington has a felony arrest warrant in Pierce County for Trafficking Stolen Property in the First Degree, involving a John Deere 310SK backhoe that had been stolen on August 24th from Northwest Cascade, Inc.

Prosecutors also charged him with Unlawful Possession or Transfer of a Stolen Vehicle or Making False Statement in Certificate of Title.

Detectives say Pennington traded the stolen John Deere 310SK backhoe to an unsuspecting man for his rare 1989 Toyota Hillux truck valued at $20,000. When the truck seller discovered that the VIN on the backhoe had been ground-off, he contacted law enforcement and provided Ring video that showed Pennington.

Three employees at Northwest Cascade, Inc. recognized Pennington immediately, because he had worked there before being fired.

Detectives say Pennington is also a suspect in multiple thefts in Pierce and Thurston County.

He’s 29 years old and was last known to live on 206th Ct. E. in Spanaway.

Call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County if you see him.

You can also message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their FB page: Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

However, you must submit the tip to Crime Stoppers in order to receive the cash reward of up to $1,000. Just go to P3Tips.com, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.