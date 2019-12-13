Weekend forecast: We’re drying out and cooling off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The good news for our weekend is that we're drying out a bit for the weekend starting Friday night.

The next weather system off shore keeps tracking farther and farther into Oregon.

The counterclockwise flow around low pressure means we get chillier north dry winds and stay mostly dry on Saturday.

It's hard to get totally blue skies with such short December days, but in some spots it's possible. It looks chilly for the Luminaria Walk around Green Lake in Seattle Saturday evening.

Sunday we'll see a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers that extends into the first part of next week. It looks soggier with some warmer mornings by the middle of next week.

We could actually use the rain (and mountain snow). We've only seen about half the average rainfall since the rain year began on October 1st and about 7 inches below where we should be for the 2019 calendar year.

There are only 8 days left officially in autumn, and our days start getting longer again after the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21 at 8:19 p.m.