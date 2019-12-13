Police: Tacoma officer stabbed in cheek, suspect in custody

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say a man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a Tacoma police officer in the cheek.

It happened at 9:18 p.m. when officials were responding to a call at Winthrop Apartments on Commerce Street.

Police say a man in a different apartment from the one they were responding to approached them and stabbed a male officer in the cheek. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested. It’s unclear what, if anything, prompted the attack.

The incident remains under investigation.