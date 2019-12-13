Maple Valley to host Ironman Triathlon in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Maple Valley will serve as the newest host venue for the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon series in September.

The setting for next year's event will be around Lake Wilderness Park.

Maple Valley's city manager, who's completed several full and half Ironman competitions, helped push to bring this event to the area.

"It brings people in. They don't just come with the athlete. They come with families, cheerleaders, supporters, volunteers. It's going to bring a lot of business to the area. Bringing this world-class event here is just really exciting.

Participating athletes will swim in Lake Wilderness for a little more than a mile, bike through unincorporated King County for 56 miles, and then run on the trails around Maple Valley.

General registration opens Jan. 14.