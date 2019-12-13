Help ID armed bong-stealing, store-robbing car theft suspects seen wearing matching shirts and shoes

WANTED IN TACOMA –

A pair of shirt-matching, pot-smoking, store-robbing perps — one of them armed with a gun and not afraid to pull it — need to be identified for Tacoma Police.

Surveillance video from inside the ‘Smoke, Cigar and Beer’ store on S. Oakes St. shows the two suspects standing at the counter on the night of November 1st. Then, they steal a torch lighter and a bong — and bolt. “As they left the store, store employees tried to contact them and the male decided that he would pull a pistol and point it in the store clerk’s face and then they took off in a stolen vehicle, which we recovered later,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Shelbie Boyd.

They both wore red tennis shoes and matching red shirts with the word ‘flight’ on them. She also had a white purse.

If you recognize them, contact Crime Stoppers with the information and collect the cash reward of up to $1,000.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).