‘Grinch’ in custody after dozens of Christmas trees stolen from Pierce Co. farm

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing Christmas trees worth thousands of dollars from a local farm.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says someone stole almost 80 trees from the Snowshoe Evergreen Tree Farm near Puyallup last weekend.

Friday afternoon, Federal Way Police say they arrested a man who had a stolen truck, cargo trailer, fifth-wheel trailer and 55 Christmas trees. The Seattle Times reports that police said the man was apparently trying to sell the trees.

Investigators say the man admitted to stealing the truck and the trees. Officials say it’s likely that all 55 of the trees were from the Puyallup-area farm, but they’re continuing to investigate.

Grinch is in custody! Thanks to our friends @FedWayPD & @PugetSoundATTF for their help on our Christmas tree theft case. https://t.co/U9xRXLRIDj — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 14, 2019