Edward Beaulieu: Wanted gardner charged with touching young girl sexually while doing work for her mom

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need your help to find a gardener on the run after detectives say he touched a young girl sexually while he was doing work for her mom.

Prosecutors have charged 73-year-old Edward Beaulieu with Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Beaulieu was initially arrested, but posted bail and has not shown up for court.

Detectives in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit say he was doing yard work for a single mother when he got her 10 year old daughter to help him patch holes in the house used by wasps. The mother was inside the home because she’s allergic to bees. That’s when the victim told police he started touching her sexually and asking her if it, ‘felt good?’

“She becomes sullen, won’t eat. She’s traumatized, has a hard time sleeping and it wasn’t until she actually confided in someone who she truly trusted that the truth came forward and after that a dramatic change in her eating and everything else and that’s pretty much the pattern of victims in these types of cases,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Beaulieu is 6’1”, weighs 177 pounds, wears glasses often and a brace on his leg while he’s working.

He was last known to live in Shoreline.

If you can tell detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).