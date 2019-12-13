Drier, cooler weather ahead this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Our forecast will improve as we roll through this last full weekend of fall.

Showers have already started to decrease, but we wouldn't be surprised if an isolated thunderstorm popped up. By Saturday evening, most of Western Washington will be dry under cloudy skies. For the overnight hours expect a few showers for the lowlands and snow showers over the mountains.

Passes this weekend will see some snow, but not enough to cause problems like we saw Friday morning and Thursday.

The good news is we will see two more ski resorts open within the next five days. White Pass opens Saturday and Stevens Pass opens next Wednesday, Dec. 18.