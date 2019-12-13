Dozens of families evacuated after Kent apartment building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- An apartment fire in Kent forced dozens of families out of their homes.

It happened at the Woodland Estates off S. Kent Des Moines Road. Fire officials say it started early Friday morning.

Several units were destroyed, but people in all 90 units were forced to leave.

Ashley Hayes, who lives in a building across from the fire, says she rushed to help, grabbing blankets and scarves for the victims.

"Just an instinct, as a mom. There are people out here, barefoot, t-shirts, pajamas; no time to put anything on," she said.

Fire officials say the building still isn't safe. The power is shut off and there is a lot of water damage.

Khaldoun Altayljee, who lives at the apartments, says he had no idea a fire even happened until he got back from work Friday afternoon.

"I feel so sad, angry, I feel depressed," he said.

The Red Cross has an emergency shelter with cots and food on-site at the apartment complex.