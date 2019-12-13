SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Clowney, Kendricks ruled out for Seahawks against Panthers

Posted 4:29 PM, December 13, 2019, by

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks is all smiles before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Seattle’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Clowney missed a couple of days of practice this week after coming down with the flu. Clowney is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed the rest of the season.

Kendricks tried to practice to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go.

The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

