Brandon Jones: Chronic domestic violence offender accused of terrorizing ex-wife, daughter at gunpoint — threatening that ‘snitches get stitches’

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

What kind of father threatens to kill his daughter at gunpoint — and tells her, ‘snitches get stitches’ if she rats him out to police.

That’s the horror this convicted felon sporting one eye in his mug shot is accused of unleashing on his own 7-year-old child and her mom.

Brandon Jones is a chronic domestic violence offender who’s wanted in King County for felony harassment, after detectives say showed up at the victims’ apartment in SeaTac in September — with nothing but hate in his heart — and a gun in his hand. “The victim saw him arrive and she immediately was afraid, because he has threatened her in the past,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “She took off running up the stairs, tried to get to her apartment with her daughter. The suspect, Mr. Jones, ran behind. Out of his waistband he produced a black hand gun, pointing it towards the victim and his daughter. The mom tried to shield the daughter behind her to protect her and Jones made comments that he, ‘Should just shoot her right now.’ Thankfully, he did not do that and the victim was able to quickly get into her apartment and shut the door. The suspect started kicking the door and started yelling that he was going to kill her and she felt that was actually going to happen and she called 911 in fear for her life and her daughter’s life.”

Police were there quickly, but Jones took off — and hasn’t been seen since.

He has a massive rap sheet, including a slew of domestic violence crimes, thefts, stealing cars, drugs — and multiple convictions for illegally being a felon with a firearm.

He’s 33 years old, 5’4” and weighs 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck and a cross or an ‘x’ inked between his eyes.

if you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.