Andrew Uli: Wanted High-Violent Offender convicted of abusing his baby boy, putting 6 month old in hospital for days

A 6-month-old baby boy is rushed to a hospital in Pasco — his skin blue and his brain bleeding from the abuse he’d just taken at the hands of his own father. The boy was in critical condition and had to be flown to a hospital in Seattle to get help. The child’s entire body was battered and bruised. The baby had a slap mark on his face and had been violently shaken.

Pasco Police say his mom had gone out for the night and that’s when the baby’s dad — High-Violent Offender, Andrew Uli — injured his son while taking care of him inside his ex-wife’s home.

Uli claimed the abuse all happened after he accidentally dropped his son on the ground, knocking him unconscious. He told detectives he started shaking slapping, pinching and bruising the baby to get the boy to wake up.

The baby was released from the hospital four days later and placed into foster care.

When Uli was arrested for the abuse — officers found meth in his pocket.

He was convicted of child assault and at the time, he had a domestic violence protection order against him from his ex and was convicted of violating that, as well.

That was in 2016, now he’s wanted for breaking probation in Benton County on both busts.

Uli also has a domestic violence assault conviction on his rap sheet.

He’s 27 years old, 5’10” and weighs 205 pounds.

Department of Corrections officers say he was last living in Kennewick and has ties all over the Tri-Cities.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers will pay you up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.