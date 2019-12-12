SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Self-driving truck delivered butter across America

SAN FRANCISCO — A Silicon Valley company used an autonomous truck to transport 40,000 pounds of butter from California to Pennsylvania.

The company Plus.ai announced the 2,800 mile trek Tuesday. There was a safety driver on board the self driving truck to take the wheel in case something went wrong. A safety engineer observes how things were going.

The truck traveled on two interstates, I-15 and 70 just before the Thanksgiving, taking several scheduled breaks. The company says there were zero “disengagements” or times the self-driving system had to be suspended because of any problems.

There are approximately 10-15 companies throughout the country currently working on autonomous freight delivery

 

